Deadline to buy soon-to-be banned rifles is today

by Carlos Correa

CARLSBAD – December 21st is the last day people can buy an AR15 semi-automatic assault weapon before a new state ban goes into effect January 1, 2017,

As you may remember, Governor Jerry Brown signed a gun-control measure over the summer requiring a ten-day waiting period for all gun sales.

It’s a firearm growing in popularity and becoming widely-used around the country including here in San Diego County.

“It’s comfortable to shoot, you can use it on all different types of shooting whether its sports shooting, hunting, self defense it’s very versatile,” said attorney John Dillon.

The AR15 in its current form will be banned in California in the beginning of the New Year, which means nobody in the state will be able to legally buy or sell a gun with assault rifle features.

The Department of Justice says the firearm has to be purchased in time to allow for the 10-day waiting period which means Wednesday, December 21st is the last day. Assault weapons and owners of assault weapons are required under the new law to register with the state.

“Currently, these guns are completely legal and not considered assault weapons and they use what is called a bullet button or a magazine lock and this requires you to use a tool to take out the magazine on the fire arm,” he said.

Along with banning weapons containing bullet buttons that make it easier for the shooter to reload, the governor’s gun control measures include a requirement that people turn in high-capacity magazines. There are also regulations requiring background checks for ammunition sales.

“There is one side that it helps with public safety, although changing the law to ban. Certain cosmetic features on a gun really doesn’t do much, these laws don’t affect function of the fire arms, the rate of fire in the fire arm, what bullet comes out of the fire arm, they just change what plastic parts you can put on the gun,” said Dillon.

Now, if you did buy a soon-to-be-banned assault weapon, there is a one-year grace period to register that firearm.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa