Pi Day deals and steals!

Today is 3/14, also known as Pi Day for the mathematical constant of π, is a day when retailers and restaurants serve up some great deals on anything that’s considered “Pi” related.

Look out for deals on apparel, pizza, and of course pie. Below is list of 30+ deals. We will be updating the list more throughout the day.

  • Bakers Square – Take $2 off pie orders on March 13 – March 14. Try the double crust fruit pie, which includes the mathematical pi symbol on the crust. Valid in-restaurant only.
  • Boston Market – Gobble down a free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.
  • Godfather’s Pizza – Snatch up these specials:

$3 off a large pizza.

* A medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 when you purchase a large specialty pizza.

$4 off a jumbo pizza.

  • Grand Traverse Pie Company – Check out these Pie Day special offers:

* A free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase. The ABC pie includes apples, blueberries, and cherries.

Free pie for a year and prizes of $150 in Grand Traverse Pie Company gift cards to winners of their annual pi video contest.

  • Pi Pizzeria – Check out these two Offers:

* Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14.

A free large pizza with proof of birthdate.

Non-Food Pi Day Deals

 

