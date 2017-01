Deaths from designer drugs are on the rise in San Diego

by Amanda Shotsky

(SAN DIEGO) – Designer drugs have been quickly emerging onto the San Diego drug scene. They are sold in all different forms, from powder to pills. The latest numbers from the Medical Examiner show more people are dying after using them. The county says more designer drugs similar to morphine have been found cut into other drugs to make them more potent but the users are often unaware. Amanda Shotsky has the report.