DecoBikes coming to La Jolla, community members not thrilled

by Kelsey Meksto

A group of La Jolla residents and businesses gathered Monday evening at the La Jolla Community Center to discuss their opposition against the city of San Diego in its efforts to erect DecoBike kiosks in the area.

While the City argues this bike sharing program is part of its green environmental plan some residents disagree.

“It affects all of us and I’m concerned about us as a community,” said Matthew Gardner, owner of Cheap Rentals in Mission Beach for the past ten years.

He claims his shop’s revenue has gone up every year with the exception of the two years DecoBikes has been in San Diego.

“And this was in the tune of about $60,000 per year,” Gardner explained. “Since they’ve been in business for two years now, I’ve had a loss of about $120,000 in bike rental revenue just from the effects of DecoBikes.”

In addition to hurting local businesses, Gardner claims the city’s promise of this bike sharing program does nothing to lesson our carbon footprint.

He says 77-percent of those using DecoBikes are tourists.

“That means no one is getting out of their cars to ride these bikes; that means they’re driving in their cars to get to this place to ride it recreationally,” said Gardner.

However, the City sings a different tune.

In a press release sent out back in 2013, after the City Council approved the measure 7-0 to bring DecoBikes to San Diego, Council President Todd Gloria boasted how this opportunity would bring revenue back into the city.

In the release, he said: “I appreciate that this agreement represents a capital investment to the City valued at $7.2 million. I’m more excited about this latest way of delivering a new transportation option to San Diegans.

But for Gardner, he doesn’t see kiosks as the future of San Diego.

“That’s not the way we want to do it anyway, we like having a friendly face for the visitors of San Diego we like telling people where to eat dinner or where to take their family when they’re out on a bike ride.”

Even if he did want to put kiosks in the area to compete, Gardner claims the City wouldn’t approve him or other businesses.

“The City only gave permission to DecoBike to do this; this is a special circumstance that only they get and nobody else can do,” he said.

The City plans to install these kiosks by May, most of them by the water and along Coast Boulevard.

Those at Monday’s meeting are asking the City to delay installation so they can take a better look at contract specifics.