Def Leppard with Poison & Tesla Giveaway
CW6 and Live Nation have teamed up to send lucky viewers to see Def Leppard live with Poison and Tesla at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre on Friday, June 16th!
Fresh off winning their fan voted Classic Rock Magazine Album of the Year award, Def Leppard announce they will return to the road this spring for a three month run across North America. The Live Nation promoted outing will storm through cities across parts of the U.S. and Canada.
DEF LEPPARD WITH POISON & TELSA
Friday, June 16th, 2017
Sleep Train Amphitheatre
Tickets onsale Friday, January 20th at Ticketmaster.com.