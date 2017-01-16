Def Leppard with Poison & Tesla Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

CW6 and Live Nation have teamed up to send lucky viewers to see Def Leppard live with Poison and Tesla at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre on Friday, June 16th!

Fresh off winning their fan voted Classic Rock Magazine Album of the Year award, Def Leppard announce they will return to the road this spring for a three month run across North America. The Live Nation promoted outing will storm through cities across parts of the U.S. and Canada.

DEF LEPPARD WITH POISON & TELSA
Friday, June 16th, 2017
Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Tickets onsale Friday, January 20th at Ticketmaster.com.

For complete contest rules, click here.

More from CW6

2CELLOS Giveaway
The Space Between Us Advance Screening Giveaway
House of Blues: Sold-Out DNCE
House of Blues: Wild Child – A Celebration o...