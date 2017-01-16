Def Leppard with Poison & Tesla Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

CW6 and Live Nation have teamed up to send lucky viewers to see Def Leppard live with Poison and Tesla at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre on Friday, June 16th!

Fresh off winning their fan voted Classic Rock Magazine Album of the Year award, Def Leppard announce they will return to the road this spring for a three month run across North America. The Live Nation promoted outing will storm through cities across parts of the U.S. and Canada.

DEF LEPPARD WITH POISON & TELSA

Friday, June 16th, 2017

Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Tickets onsale Friday, January 20th at Ticketmaster.com.

Full Name *

Age *

Email *

Phone *

City *

Sign Up for the CW6 Promotions Newsletter



For complete contest rules, click here.