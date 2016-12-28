Del Mar Fair’s 2017 theme strikes extreme controversy among tribe leaders

by CW6 News Team

(CW6 San Diego) – The original theme – ‘How the West was Fun’ – may have seemed as if the American West from Native Americans had actually be ‘fun’.

At least one local tribe called the original theme, ‘extremely offensive’.

“There was insufficient public review and participation in this decision. The logo is extremely offensive in light of the history and experience of genocide for the Kumeyaay Nation and other Native nations during the so-called settling of the west,” Angela Elliott Santos, tribal chairwoman of the Manzanita Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, wrote in a letter to the fair board that was also copied to the tribal adviser to Gov. Jerry Brown.

A change to the 2017 San Diego County Fair theme was discussed between Del Mar Fairground officials and a group of representatives from the local Native American tribes.

The new Del Mar Fair theme will be ‘Where the West is Fun’ and will showcase the history and what it was like in the mid-to late 1800’s in San Diego County, said Fred Schenk, a member of the board of the 22nd District Agricultural Association, who is the operator of the state-owned Del Mar Fairgrounds and also runs the annual county fair.