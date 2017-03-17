Delhi: Friday’s Adoption Pet 3/17/17

Name: Delhi

Breed: Greyhound

Age: 2.5 years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Greyound Adoption Center, 4821 Dehesa Rd, El Cajon

Phone: 877-478-8364

Website: HoundSavers.org

Delhi is a 2.5 year old ex-racing Greyhound who is available for adoption at the Greyhound Adoption Center, where she recently arrived from the Caliente Racetrack with seven other Greyhounds. Delhi is a happy, playful girl who will make an excellent addition to a busy, active family. She’s been approved to go to a home with children of all ages, but not cats. All dogs from the Center are evaluated for temperament and personality, and tested with cats, small dogs and young children before being made available for adoption. They also have a medical evaluation, they’re spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have their teeth cleaned. You can learn more about what they do and meet Delhi and lots of other adoptable Greyhounds this Sunday, March 19th at the Greyhound Adoption Center Open House from 1 to 3 PM. They’re at 4821 Dehesa Road in El Cajon, and you’ll have an opportunity to tour their facility and learn more about Greyhound rescue, rehab, adoption and volunteer opportunities. Visit HoundSavers.org or call 877-HoundSavers for more info, or check them out on Facebook!

