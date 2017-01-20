Delilah: Friday’s Adoption Pet 1/20/17

by Kelsey Meksto

Name: Delilah

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Age: 5 years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: No Wagging Tail Left Behind

Phone: 858-442-6485

Website: NWTLB.org

Delilah is a 5-year-old Shih Tzu mix who wound up in the No Wagging Tail Left Behind foster program after she was given to a family with a special needs child. The family thought it would be nice for their child to have a companion, but after just 1-month, they realized their child was not at all ready for an animal. They did have another young daughter who was very good with Delilah. Delilah has a happy demeanor. She fits in nicely at her foster home, and gets along well with other dogs and people. She’s very loving and sweet, but she has not yet been tested with cats. Delilah is house-trained and likes to sleep on the bed at night. She walks nicely on a leash and enjoys car rides. If you’re interested in adopting this darling little dog, please contact No Wagging Tail Left Behind. Since she’s already vaccinated and microchipped, Delilah is ready to go to a new home right away! You can fill out an adoption application on their website at NWTLB.org, or if she’s still available, she’ll be at the Cupids And Canines Mega Adoption Event in February.