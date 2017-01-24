Delilah: Tuesday’s Adoption Pet 1/24/17

by CW6 News Team

Name of dog: Delilah

Breed: ShihTzu/Pekinese Mix

Age: 13 week old puppy

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Maltese & More Rescue

Phone: 858-349-5918

Website: http://www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue/

Delilah came to Maltese & More via the local Bonita Shelter, where her owners had brought her, 3 days after being attacked by another dog in the house. Delilah’s eye was mangled beyond repair, and caused her much pain, there was no other option than to have it removed. She was spayed and had a hernia repair done at the same time. It’s amazing how quickly this happy girl recovered. This sweet, lovable little puppy will probably be 10-to-12 pounds full grown. She has a beautiful coat, trimmed in a “puppy cut”, but you can let it grow out long to the ground. Delilah is very affectionate and enjoys snuggling. She plays with toys and other dogs in foster home…she even tries to engage the cat. Delilah enjoys car rides. Of course, she’s just a puppy, so she still has a lot to learn about walking on a lease and housetraining skills. She’ll need a family with the time and patience to train her. Delilah is microchipped, spayed, and vaccinated…but will need her last set of puppy shots in 3 weeks. If you’d like to fill out an application on their website, google Maltese And More, or come meet her at the Cupids and Canines Adoption Event in February.

