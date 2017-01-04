Democrats say repealing Obamacare would “Make America Sick Again”

by Jenny Day

Republicans haven’t gone public with any specific proposals on how to replace the Affordable Care Act, but one local doctor is advising lawmakers on how they can improve the healthcare system and keep every American covered.

Dr. Theodore Mazer is president-elect of the California Medical Association — and will soon be advising the nation’s president-elect. The Alvarado Hospital surgeon could be instrumental in providing alternative ideas to republicans looking to fix President Obama’s signature legislation.

“Can’t just pull the rug out and leave a vacuum,” he said.

Wednesday, the American Medical Association warned congressional leaders not to repeal the affordable care act, until they have something better to put in its place.

“Replacement needs to be ready and vetted with exactly what you want it to do. Anything short of that, you’re going to be in more trouble,” Dr. Mazer said.

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa agrees, he says we have to make sure the 20 million people who got healthcare coverage under Obamacare don’t lose it.

“The president-elect has said he’s not going to have anything that affects someone on day one. There will be a period of time to allow orderly adjustment,” Congressman Issa said.

Dr. Mazer says job one is getting patients better access to care. “Problem two is the cost of premiums; they didn’t go down, they went up, skyrocketed,” he said.

Most republicans agree pre-existing conditions have to be covered and Mazer and his colleagues are trying to think outside the box to make coverage fair.

“Why don’t we look at catastrophic coverage – where mandate or public program might come in above certain level of loss. Could be done with a tax program, then regular insurance for day to day things with some appropriate deductible or co-pays become affordable even for young, healthy immortals who don’t want to pay for a policy they don’t expect to use,” he said.

And while President-Elect Trump campaigned on a promise to fix healthcare in the first 100 days, Dr. Mazer and Congressman Issa agree it will probably take a little longer than that to craft a real, long-term solution.

Vice-President-Elect Mike Pence wants to see health insurance costs go down without growing the size of government. Trump added, “We’re talking about people’s lives.”

And, frustrated democrats have started to push the phrase: “Make America sick again.”