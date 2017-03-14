Dense fog to affect traffic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Foggy conditions along the San Diego County coastline are expected to affect traffic during the morning commute again today and could possibly delay air travel.

A National Weather Service dense fog advisory for the coastal areas will remain in effect until 9 a.m., although the fog may linger into the afternoon at some beaches. Included in the advisory are the cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Encinitas, National City, San Diego and Vista.

“Low clouds, fog and cool conditions are expected to continue along the coast through Friday,” according to the weather service. “The most persistent fog and low clouds are anticipated during the overnight and morning hours, however local beaches will likely struggle to clear even during the

afternoon.”

The fog may cause visibility to drop to a quarter-mile or less at times, which could lead to hazardous driving conditions on Interstate 5, 8 and 805 and on state Route 163. Drivers were urged to slow down, turn on their low beam headlights and stay back from vehicles ahead of them.

Forecasters said delays may also be possible at Lindbergh Field.

The fog could also affect mariners in coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to forecasters. Visibility could drop to a nautical mile or less through the morning and again overnight.

“Mariners should be aware of the possibility of sudden reductions in visibility and navigate with extreme caution,” according to the weather service. “Reduce speed as dense fog can obscure exposed rocks and other vessels.”

Forecasters said fog was expected to roll in each night through at least Friday, with foggy conditions extending inland to the far western valleys at times starting Wednesday.