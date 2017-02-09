Dense fog during morning commute and delayed flights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Dense fog blanketing the San Diego County coastline could cause problems for motorists during the morning commute today and may lead to delays for some travelers at Lindbergh Field.

A National Weather Service dense fog advisory for the coastal areas will remain in effect until 9 a.m. The fog is expected to dissipate during the late morning hours, but more fog could possibly develop in the same areas overnight.

Forecasters said the fog would extend 8 to 12 miles inland and may affect motorists on Interstate 5 and western portions of Interstate 8, as well as on parts of state Routes 52, 54, 56, 75, 76, 78, 94, 163 and 905. Drivers were urged to slow down, use their low beam headlights and leave plenty of room

between their vehicle and those ahead of them.

Foggy conditions may also cause delays at Lindbergh Field, although the majority of morning flights appeared to be running on time as of about 3 a.m., according to the airport’s online flight status information.