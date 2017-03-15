Deported Veterans One Step Closer to Getting Help After Committing Crimes, Serving Time

Neda Iranpour speaks with a deported veteran, Hector Barajas in Tijuana who is one step closer to returning to the U.S.

Foreign-born U.S. veterans who have committed felonies and done time are often deported after their release. It’s a long-standing policy that has left some former servicemembers living in countries they barely know.

Hector bajaras – currently in tijuana – is one of them. He said, “It was very difficult because even thought I was born here this is not my country, this is not where I was educated, I don’t know the system.”

Barajas was a U.S. Army paratrooper who served with the 82nd Airborne. He was sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a driveby shooting. No one was hurt. After his release in 2004, his punishment, he says was far worse. He was deported to Mexico, seperated from his daughter. He said, “I believe because I paid my debt I should not have been deported.”

He returned to the U.S. illegaly but was caught and sent back again in 2010. Now he’s staying in Tijuana and trying to help some of the dozens of other deported veterans living there, by opening what’s called the “Deported Veterans Support House.”

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher said, “the fact that we even deport veterans was shocking to me.” She is behind a bill that would provide deported veterans legal counsel, “we’re not excusing what they did. There was a crime and they paid for it.”

Just getting a lawyer is no guarantee any of these men or women would be allowed to return to the U.S., but the idea is to make sure they are treated fairly under the law because of their military service.

That military service, Barajas says, sometimes leaves scars that are slow to heal, “due to military service, due to PTSD, due to combat, these guys come back and make bad decisions and they will suffer.”

The bill that would allow them legal counsel was approved by the judiciary committee and is moving its way to the appropriations committee, before landing on the Governor’s desk.