‘Designer drugs’ are ramping up deaths
The numbers are in. The medical examiner says for 2015, the most recent year available, deaths from drug use are up and the kinds of drugs being used are changing.
“These are… not the usual suspects.” – Jonathan Lucas, M.D.
Drugs dubbed “designer drugs” are emerging into the market and causing deaths. But the most disturbing part is a recent trend seen with derivatives of opiates, similar to morphine, that are being bundled with other drugs – unknowingly to the buyer.
Jonathan Lucas, M.D., explains the trend and how it’s becoming a growing concern in San Diego county.