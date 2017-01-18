‘Designer drugs’ are ramping up deaths

The numbers are in. The medical examiner says for 2015, the most recent year available, deaths from drug use are up and th e kinds of drugs being used are changing.

“These are… not the usual suspects.” – Jonathan Lucas, M.D.

Drugs dubbed “designer drugs” are emerging into the market and causing deaths. But the most disturbing part is a recent trend seen with derivatives of opiates, similar to morphine, that are being bundled with other drugs – unknowingly to the buyer.

Jonathan Lucas, M.D., explains the trend and how it’s becoming a growing concern in San Diego county.