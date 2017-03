Detectives investigate three suspicious Vista deaths

VISTA (CNS) – Homicide detectives are investigating a three suspicious deaths in Vista today.

The three were found shot dead and are believed to be in their 50’s.

Few details were immediately available, but sheriff’s officials said deputies were sent to an address on Phil Mar Lane near Mar Vista Drive shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Phil Mar Lane was blocked off to traffic in the area, according to news reports from the scene.

