Documentary hopes to unite a divided church

SAN DIEGO – A Methodist minister who lost his job after officiating over the marriage of his gay son is speaking out tonight about his family, the trial that left him defrocked and how to unite a divided congregation.

Rev. Frank Schaefer is coming to La Mesa where the Methodist Church has been reaching out to the LGBTQ community.

The National Methodist Church officially states “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching” but over the years many individual congregations have opened their arms and hearts to the LGBTQ community.

Three years ago in a small town in Pennsylvania, Rev. Schaefer made national headlines for a decision that to this day has rocked the United Methodist Church.

“I knew there was a chance I would get in trouble, but I had embraced my son from the time he came out and I affirmed him and said thinks like, our church is not right yet and we’re working on this but you are a child of god, you are beloved the way you are, god made you the way you are and this was not a choice,” he said.

Schaefer officiated over his gay son’s marriage. It landed him on trial in the church and ultimately got him defrocked. The story of his fight for what he believes in is captured in a documentary called “An Act of Love.”

“It really portrays not only my struggle but it portrays the struggle in general that we have as a denomination,” he said.

Even though it’s against church law, many ministers in the United Methodist Church have conducted same-sex marriages without penalty. The issue of gay equality is an emotional one within the church and it’s something the congregation continues to battle.

“There is a movement in the church to try and change the way we are looking at all of this. So, everybody recognizes that we need to be talking to each other and its one of those polarizes position kind of things,” said Pastor Eric Smith, Foothills United Methodist Church.

Members of the Foothills United Methodist Congregation in La Mesa have formed a reconciling fellowship to welcome all residents, gay or straight to their church. They hope the first step towards being more open is this screening of this film.

“Most of us know a lot of gay people we don’t always know that we know a lot of gay people and I think what we’re trying to do is open things up more and more so people can find that there is a deep connection. They already have a deep connection with LBTQ people they don’t even know it,” said Smith.

After a lengthy investigation, Schaefer was reinstated. He now serves as pastor in a Santa Barbara area United Methodist church.

“An Act of Love” will be screened at the Foothills United Methodist Church.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa