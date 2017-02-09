All dogs, cats and rabbits at animal care facilities are half off!

Need a special someone for Valentine’s Day? Dozens of soft, warm, fuzzy and downright cuddly animals are looking for a special someone, too. Won’t you be their valentine?

County Animal Services is offering an adoption special from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14. All dogs, cats and rabbits can be adopted for half off the regular adoption fee. Fees will be waived completely for animals five years and older.

The sweethearts pictured here can be found at the shelter in Bonita but love is in the air at all three of the County’s animal care facilities. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. So check out all the lovable pets on Animal Services’ adoption page and see if you find the special valentine that makes your heart go pitter-pat!