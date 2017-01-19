‘A Dog’s Purpose’ receives negative feedback after ‘disturbing’ video surfaces

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – An on-set monitor with American Humane, an organization that ensures the safety and well being of animals used in film and TV productions, has been placed on leave following the unauthorized release of a video allegedly from the set of “A Dog’s Purpose” showing a dog in apparent distress while filming a stunt.

“American Humane has reviewed the video and we are disturbed and concerned by the footage. When the dog showed signs of resistance to jumping in the water, the scene should have been stopped,” said a statement from the organization to CNN. “We are placing the safety representative who was on the set on administrative leave immediately and are bringing in an independent third party to conduct an investigation into this matter.”

American Humane, who awards its “No Animals Were Harmed” certification to films who meet their standards for on-set animal safety, monitors about 2,000 productions annually, according to its website.

On Wednesday, TMZ published a minute-long video that showed a German Shepherd unwilling to perform a stunt for the upcoming film in rushing water and in danger of drowning when eventually submerged in the pool.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the video’s authenticity.