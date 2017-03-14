Don Diego Statue gets new home

The next time you visit the Del Mar Fairgrounds, you may notice something’s changed. That’s because the Don Diego Clocktower that stood by the racetrack’s grandstand for more than 60 years has moved.

The 27 foot tall clocktower featured a mosaic of the fair’s ambassador Tony Hernandez who portrayed the mythical Don Diego.

“Everybody who came to the fair has some kind of connection with him,” Fairgrounds spokeswoman Shawn Feisst said of Hernandez who walked around the fairgrounds greeting visitors and posing for pictures.

That’s why the fairgrounds wanted to save the clocktower even though the building housing it needed to come down.

“That poor clocktower for the last 10 years, it wasn’t really in good shape. We like to say only the termites were holding it up,” she said.

So earlier this year, careful demolition began with the aim of removing the building but saving the iconic tower. It took over a month.

“We were really happy to see the tower at the top was in good shape and we could keep it together, said Feisst.

The mosaic needed a few touch ups but it survived.

On Tuesday, the fairgrounds unveiled its new home, right by the Don Diego statue and the fair’s entrance.

The Don Diego tradition is also being preserved with scholarships for college bound students studying agriculture. This year it’s giving out more than $65,000 to 27 San Diego students.

Www.dondiegoscholarship.org