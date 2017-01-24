Donations accepted today ahead of annual resource fair for the homeless

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Housing Commission will accept donations from the public today ahead of an annual resource fair for the city’s growing population of homeless people.

The event, Project Homeless Connect, is scheduled for Wednesday.

Housing Commission officials will accept donations today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Golden Hall, in the downtown civic center complex.

According to city officials, the biggest needs are sweatshirts and hoodies sizes large and up, reusable ponchos, small- and medium-sized blankets, new or gently used closed-toed shoes, new or gently used backpacks, and new non- prescription reading glasses.

More than 1,200 homeless people seeking assistance showed up at last year’s event. Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, said around 1,500 are expected at this year’s edition.

Information about donations or volunteering at Project Homeless Connect is available online at the San Diego Housing Commission’s website at sdhc.org.

A second event dealing with homelessness — the annual tally of those living on the streets or shelters in the region — is scheduled for Friday. The count helps quantify the scope of the problem and determines the amount of federal and state funding that comes to area governments and nonprofits.

Volunteers are also needed for the count. Information is available on the website of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless at rtfhsd.org.