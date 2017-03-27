You don’t have to be a hero to learn the Heimlich

The American Red crosses teached kids as young as 11 basic first aid skills

KEARNY MESA- A story out of Wisconsin is drawing attention to the importance of first aid training. When a friend was choking at the lunch table, Ian Brown jumped into action giving him the Heimlich maneuver. Ian learned the Heimlich though a police explorers program. The American Red Cross teaches kids as young as 11 basic first aid skills like the Heimlich. The training isn’t limited to kids. Its valuable for adults too.

Choking is the most common medical emergency for both kids and adults. There is a good chance we will all come across someone choking during our lifetime. When someone is choking they’re not getting any oxygen. The faster you can help them get whatever is stuck in their throat out the better. The Red Cross program teaches kids and adults how to preform “abdominal thrusts”; what we commonly call the Heimlich maneuver. Trainers say it’s easy. “There are lots of people out there, when an emergency happens they are a deer in headlights. What we do is recommend is take a deep breath, and it’s like muscle memory you’re going to take that deep breath and spring into action.”, explains training specialist Andrea Alfonsi Fuller.

You can learn how to do “abdominal thrusts” and other first aid skills in one day. Classes are available at Red Cross offices throughout San Diego County.