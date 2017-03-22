Door-to-door scammers say they are from Second Chance

(SAN DIEGO) – An ongoing scam in San Diego is causing tons of trouble for a local charity, Second Chance.

“Second Chance carries out its mission by providing workforce readiness training and job placement programs to youth and adults. Second Chance also delivers wrap-around services including transitional housing, behavioral health treatment and financial literacy to help our participants reach self-sufficiency.”

Teenagers are walking door-to-door in San Diego claiming they are from Second Chance, and then continue to ask for donations.

Second Chance has received two to three notifications each month by people who are concerned about this ongoing scam.

If you donate, you are not actually donating to a charity. It is clearly stated on the Second Chance website that they do not travel door-to-door or ask for donations.