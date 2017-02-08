Drinking water at some San Ysidro schools is contaminated

(San Ysidro) Some schools in San Ysidro have shut their water off because it’s contaminated. Testing discovered elevated levels of lead, copper, and bacteria in the water fountains.

The situation started when there was a broken faucet at La Mirada Elementary School. During a pressure test to see if there was a leak, the water looked discolored. The district tested it and found out the water isn’t safe to drink, because it’s contaminated.

“The results did come back with heightened levels of lead, copper, and bacteria,” says Julio Fonseca, Superintendent of the San Ysidro School District.

Test results show levels are above the required state standards in 9 fixtures around the school. Old faucets and fountains are to blame, the superintendent says they haven’t been changed since the school was built in the 1970’s. The water is shut off and now students are drinking bottled water. Cafeteria staff aren’t using water from faucets to prepare food or wash the dishes.

“The cost is not a concern of ours,” says Fonseca, “We’re just going to have to decide how to maneuver some of the funds for that.”

Parents received a letter from the district about the situation. It says all the faucets and fixtures at La Mirada Elementary will be replaced by the middle of the month. As far as they know, no one has gotten sick from contaminated water. However, parents have been told to report any concerns to the district office.

“Please give us a call. The County Board of Education has also sent some support to us,” says Fonseca.

Students at San Ysidro Middle School and Smythe Elementary, which were built at roughly the same time, are also drinking bottled water as a precaution. Test results for those schools aren’t back yet but, either way, the district says fixtures there will be replaced this summer.