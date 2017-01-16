Drug tunnels re-opened by traffickers at the Mexico border

by Amanda Shotsky

(SAN DIEGO)- Drug tunnels, previously shut down, are now back open for business at the U.S. / Mexico border. According to law enforcement six tunnels have been re-activated in the last few years, most recently in December. When tunnels are intercepted on the U.S. side they are filled up with concrete.

But that’s not happening on the Mexico side. Instead, only the tunnel openings are sealed. Traffickers can then easily dig a new entry point into the fully built tunnel. Amanda Shotsky has the full report.