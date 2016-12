Dying of a Broken Heart

A cardiologist from Sharp Grossmont Hospital talks about broken heart syndrome on CW6 San Diego.

by CW6 News Team

After the death of Debbie Reynolds, people speculate that she died of a broken heart. Her daughter, Carrie Fisher died a day prior. Dr. Bryant Nguyen, a cardiologist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital explains how people can, in fact, died of a broken heart. He says stress hormones overwhelm the heart, causing it to fail.