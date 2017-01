Dylann Roof to see fate after killing 9 people in Charleston Church

by CW6 News Team

Dylann Roof to deliver opening statement

Today, January 4th 2017, the fate of Dylann Roof will be decided.

He is convicted on 33 federal charges and will be representing himself.

Roof confessed almost immediately to the massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, according to an FBI video shown Friday at his murder trial in Charleston, South Carolina.