Eat, laugh and share during San Diego Restaurant Week

by Audra Stafford

San Diego Restaurant Week is back!

The eight-day dining extravaganza kicked off Sunday and features more than 180 local restaurants. Dinner will be served as a three-course, prix-fixe menu for just $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person and lunch will be served as a two-course prix-fixe menu for only $10, $15 or $20 per person.

This year’s event also includes a tasty tribute to the arrival of Girl Scouting in San Diego 100 years ago, and the 100th anniversary of Girl Scout Cookies. Many participating chefs have created new menu items featuring the yummy treats. Just look for the Girl Scout icon next to restaurant profiles.

San Diego Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, January 22. Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com to find a list of participating restaurants and make reservations.