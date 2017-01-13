Ebenezer: Friday’s Adoption Pet 1/13/17

by CW6 News Team

Name: Ebenezer

Breed: Greyhound

Age: 5.5 years old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: Greyhound Adoption Center, 4821 Dehesa Rd. El Cajon

Phone: 877-478-8364

Web: HoundSavers.org

Ebenezer is a 5 1/2 year old ex-racing greyhound residing at the Greyhound Adoption Center. He was rescued with a group of greyhounds who were all given Christmas-themed names. But don’t let his name fool you – this is one very sweet, loving boy! Ebenezer is happy, exuberant, playful, and will make an excellent companion for an active family with children of all ages. Ebenezer can’t live in a home with cats but would be happy living with another dog over twenty pounds. All dogs from the Center have a complete medical evaluation, are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and undergo a dental cleaning. They’re evaluated for temperament and personality, as well as tested with cats, small dogs and young children before being profiled for a home Please come out and meet Ebenezer and 45 other Greyhounds THIS Sunday, January 15th, when the Greyhound Adoption Center hosts an Open House and tour of their facility, from 1-to-3 PM on Dehesa Rd, in El Cajon. It’s a great opportunity to visit with volunteers and learn more about greyhound rescue, rehab, adoption, and volunteer opportunities. Visit HoundSavers.org or follow them on Facebook!

