El Cajon hoarding dogs: Up for adoption

by Kelsey Meksto

Update on the El Cajon Hoarding Dogs: We’re anticipating that most of these dogs will be available for adoption before the end of the year! More information will come soon.

Because Lucy has received so much attention and interest from potential adopters, she is considered a celebrity pet and requires a special adoption application. The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2016.

To submit an online application to be considered to adopt Lucy, click on: sdhumane.org/adoptlucy

