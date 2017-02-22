Elder abuse cases on the rise

((SAN DIEGO)) An increase in elderly abuse cases across the country is being called an epidemic. Most recently a report looked at cases of sexual abuse. Here in San Diego, the law offices of Berman & Riedel get 3-to-4 calls a day to report cases of abuse.

“We are seeing an increase and I think its related to the growing aging population,”says attorney Harlan Zaback.

The cases range from neglect to violent sexual assaults. Zaback says often times the facilities in question are understaffed and workers under paid. But then there are bad seeds who fall through the cracks.

“Unfortunately if the government and the state doesn’t do a good enough job vetting people who have clean criminal histories we are going to see a lot more people coming in that are predators,” says Zaback.

Many cases are simply tossed aside due to lack of evidence. The elderly victims are often unable to speak for themselves. Those concerned over the care of their loved ones are encouraged to took not only at physical changes but shifts in behavior as well. If any wrongdoing is suspected contact the Department of Public Health immediately.