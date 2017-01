Elderly couple hoards 94 Yorkies in Poway home

by Gary Buzel

SAN DIEGO- When the San Diego Humane Society was called to a home in Poway, they had no idea they would be leaving with over 94 Yorkshire terriers. Now every dog has now been taken to the shelter and will receive medical care and evaluations to be placed up for adoption.

Gary Buzel has the details of the story.