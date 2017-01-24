Elected officials respond to Gov. Jerry Brown’s State of the State address

by Kelsey Meksto

Governor Jerry Brown’s 2017 State of the State address, which he delivered to a joint session of the Legislature and the people of California this morning.

George Runner

Sacramento – “They say ‘as California goes, so goes the nation.’ Let’s hope not, because Governor Brown’s vision for our state includes even higher gas prices and taxes that hurt working-class people. There’s enough money to fix our roads without raising taxes, our leaders just need to make the right priorities.

“Noticeably absent from the governor’s address was a real plan to strengthen the private sector. That’s really a shame, when you consider the fact California continues to have the highest poverty rate in the nation.

“Rather than fighting Washington, I hope the governor will spend his remaining years as the state’s executive fighting for the people of California by making our state a more affordable place to live and work, and improving the quality of life for all Californians. We should seek paths of cooperation rather than conflict.”

Senator Ted Gaines, 1st District

“The Sacramento River is currently surging with enough water every day to supply the needs of 150,000 families for an entire year. But instead of capturing that water in reservoirs, it’s being diverted into open fields or running uselessly out into the sea. I wish Governor Brown had called out the serious lack of water storage in this state and made a commitment to knock down any barrier to building more. We wouldn’t have to cut off water to farmers or fine people for their personal water use if we built the water infrastructure we desperately need.

“I’m glad that the state’s revenues are still healthy, but that will mean nothing if we don’t get our spending priorities straight and cut spending overall. Any bit of fiscal news that sounds promising for the state completely ignores the massive, looming catastrophe that is our public pension system. Our unfunded liability could be half a trillion dollars – trillion, not billion. That money we owe won’t get us anything new – not another road or dam or officer patrolling the streets. It’s for services we’ve already consumed. This debt won’t go away by ignoring it, and the Governor should develop a concrete plan to pay it down and rein in runaway pension benefits.

“The Governor discussed the state of the state, but what about the state of the taxpayer? California has some of the highest gas taxes and worst roads. That’s not a winning combination for taxpayers, but it seems to be the new California way. I hoped to hear more about the Governor’s vision for solving those massive problems without crushing taxpayers. How he can support the colossal waste of money that is High Speed Rail when our highways are falling apart?

“The federal government is going to be cutting taxes and building infrastructure across the country. California is always raising taxes to build almost nothing. Maybe it’s time the Golden State takes a lesson from the new Washington, D.C.”

Assemblymember Todd Gloria, 78th District

“Now more than ever, we needed to hear the speech that Governor Brown gave today. If the recent actions by the federal government are any indication, it is imperative that California maintains a watchful eye on Washington D.C., and that we are ready for any potential negative impacts imposed by the federal administration. I applaud Governor Brown joining with the Legislature to fight for all Californians.

There is no denying that much work lies ahead here at home, and I look forward to working collaboratively with my colleagues to address these challenges such as our state’s affordable housing crisis, homelessness, and our transportation infrastructure.

Nevertheless, California remains a strong state that will continue to serve as a beacon of hope, opportunity, and a leader for the nation to follow.”

Senator Patricia Bates, 36th District

“The governor is absolutely right when he said that ‘When California does well, America does well.’ That is why it is critical for California’s leaders to pursue cooperation instead of confrontation with the new presidential administration. If we pursue confrontation, it could put vulnerable Californians at risk. I am nevertheless encouraged that the governor is willing to work with the president on repairing and upgrading the state’s transportation infrastructure that is essential to California’s prosperity.

“However, the governor did not address some of the major challenges that the state faces from within. These challenges include an uneven economy that benefits too few Californians, growing pension liabilities and a cost-of-living that is significantly above the national average. I hope that with the prior passage of a Rainy Day Fund and a water bond, Democrats and Republicans can work together to make progress this year.”