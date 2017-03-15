Elephant found dead at San Diego Zoo, cause of death is unknown

(SAN DIEGO ZOO) – On the morning of Tuesday, March 14, 2017, animal care staff discovered African elephant, Mila, deceased.

The cause of her death is unknown. Veterinary staff will perform the post mortem necropsy at the San Diego Zoo‘s Elephant Care Center.

Mila came to the Zoo in November, 2013, from the Franklin Zoo in New Zealand at 41 years old. She quickly became a well-known member of the herd. She will be missed by staff, volunteers and guests.

Please take a moment to share your condolences with those people who worked closely with her, who especially will be feeling this loss.

The Elephant Care Center at the San Diego Zoo is a sanctuary for elephants, providing a home for geriatric elephants and elephants needing extensive medical care.

Since its opening in 2009, it has provided a home for a number of elephants, including both Asian and African species.