Emergency crews rescue dozens in Mission Valley during storm

The Mission Valley area bore the brunt of the storm that pummeled San Diego Monday. Widespread flooding in the area trapped dozens of people at a hotel on Hotel Circle. Other people were trapped in the San Diego River that crested at 14.15 feet.

Kelly Applegate was staying on the second floor at the Premiere Inns Monday night when she heard a commotion.

“Kind of heard a crack and a boom when it first happened, women crying, babies crying people running up and down the halls and panicking,” said the Arkansas native who is vacationing in San Diego.

She says all night long she heard water rushing on the first floor. When she tried to leave she was surrounded by waist deep water.

“My biggest fear was my feet are gonna come out from under me and I cant swim.” She says at one point she was afraid she was going to die.

San Diego Fire Rescue crews helped pull more more than 60 people, two dogs and a cat at the hotel to safety.

Not too far from the hotel a woman was rescued from the swollen San Diego River off Qualcomm Way. She was clinging to a guardrail nearly completely submerged when help arrived.

Elsewhere in Mission Valley, it wasn’t just people but cars that were stuck. At the Handlery Hotel, the parking lot looked more like a lake. Cars and trucks were stranded, while ducks swam in the water that some estimated was 4 feet deep.

Overnight swiftwater rescue crews reached a man just in time. He’d been been trapped near the Fashion Valley MTS Station, luckily a guard heard his screams and called 9-1-1.

“This gentleman was hanging on to the tree just about to give up, his head just above water hanging on,” said Lt. John Sandmeyer River Rescue Leader for San Diego Lifeguards.

Sandmeyer says the man was exhausted and treated for hypothermia, but expected to be okay.

All in all lifeguards and firefighters rescued dozens of people. Applegate’s grateful for their efforts and happy to be on dry ground.

“I don’t want to go thru this ever again it’s a life changing experience,” she said.