Emergency crews are urging drivers to take flash flood warnings seriously

Don't go around barricades

by Amy DuPont

FASHION VALLEY- Emergency crews are urging drivers to take their flash flood warnings seriously. The city puts out barricades and warning signs for a reason. Flooded streets and intersections are extremely dangerous. Still; too many people chose to ignore those warnings forcing lifeguards and firefighters to risk their own lives and come to the rescue.

All on and off-duty lifeguard and firefighter resources have been placed on heightened alert; including fire/rescue helicopters and crews. You can help rescuers by following warning signs and staying out of flooded areas.