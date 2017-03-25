Enjoy the Great Outdoors all in one place at this weekend’s Fred Hall Show

San Diego’s biggest fishing, boating and outdoor recreation event is back this weekend at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The Fred Hall Show features nearly 500 booths, as well as hundreds of boats, vehicles, campers and RV’s. There are also more than 200 outdoor recreation seminars and live entertainment from the Ultimate Air Dogs, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show and more!

The event kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday. Children 15 and under get in FREE.

