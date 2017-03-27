Escondido Public Library presents 10 steps to financial success

Escondido, CA – Escondido Public Library, in collaboration with San Diego County Credit Union, will host a money management workshop on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Library’s Turrentine Room.

Discover how to make educated financial decisions based on clear priorities by following 10 easy steps. Learn how to establish financial goals, create a spending and savings plan, organize financial documents, and ultimately delete your debt. Space is limited and early arrival is encouraged.

Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other Library events, visit the Library’s website at library.escondido.org or contact Adult Services Senior Librarian, Viktor Sjöberg, at vsjoberg@escondido.org or by calling 760-839-4814. Escondido Public Library is located at 239 S. Kalmia St., Escondido, CA 92025.