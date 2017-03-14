Escondido woman shot and killed in gang crossfire remembered in candlelight vigil

((ESCONDIDO)) Friends and family are remembering the woman fatally shot in a gang crossfire last week in Escondido. Catherine Kennedy was well known in her community as a dental hygienist and youth minister at her church. A candlelight vigil was held in front of city hall Tuesday night. Around 200 people gathered to sing and pray. One week ago Kennedy was killed in the crossfire of a gang fight as she drove home from St. Timothy’s Church, where she was a youth minister. “She was one of the most beautiful people that you would ever want to meet she was beautiful inside and out,” said Catherine’s husband Kevin. Catherine also leaves behind an adult daughter. Escondido Police say they have some promising leads in the tragic shooting that took Kennedy’s life.