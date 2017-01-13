ESPN: Chargers hire head coach, Anthony Lynn

by Kelsey Meksto

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The Los Angeles Chargers hired Anthony Lynn to fill their coaching vacancy today, according to reports.

NFL Network and ESPN reported the team and Lynn have agreed on a four- year contract. There was no immediate response to an email sent to the team seeking comment.

Lynn was among six people to be interviewed to replace Mike McCoy, who was fired Jan. 1 less than two hours after the Chargers concluded a 5-11 season with a 37-27 loss to Kansas City Jan. 1.

Lynn began the 2016 season as the Buffalo Bills assistant head coach/running backs coach, was promoted to offensive coordinator Sept. 16, one day after the team got off to a 0-2 start, and became the interim coach on Dec. 27 when Rex Ryan was fired with one game remaining in the season.

The Bills were 7-9 in 2016, but led the NFL in rushing with 2,630 yards and yards per carry at 5.3.

Lynn, 48, has been in the league for 17 years, beginning as an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos. He was a running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.