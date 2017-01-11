ESPN Reporting Chargers set to announce L.A. move as early as tomorrow

by Pete Carrillo

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Chargers plan to announce as early as

Thursday they are moving to Los Angeles, ESPN reported tonight, citing unnamed

sources.

There was no immediate response to an email sent to the Chargers seeking

comment. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported the team will hold a staff

meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Chargers have notified NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other

league owners of their intent to move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season,

according to ESPN.

However, as one league source cautioned Wednesday night, Chargers

chairman Dean Spanos had not sent a formal relocation letter to the NFL or

notify public officials in Los Angeles or San Diego of the team’s move, or tell

the members of the San Diego organization about his plans, ESPN reported.

Spanos was given two more days Wednesday to decide whether to remain in

San Diego or move the team to Los Angeles, the league announced.

The extension of a deadline from Sunday to Tuesday came as team owners

on the stadium and finance committees met in New York to discuss stadium

situations in San Diego and Oakland.

The deadline for the San Diego Chargers to exercise the option to

relocate to Los Angeles is January 15,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said

in a statement.

Given the 15th falls on a Sunday of a playoff weekend and Monday is

the federal holiday celebrating the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., we are

extending the deadline on exercising the option until Tuesday, January 17.”

The change was not unexpected, given the odd timing of the original

deadline, and may not have much impact on Spanos’ decision, which he can make

any time.

However, the outcome of the committee meetings could affect the

directions taken by the Chargers and the Oakland Raiders, who have been

exploring a potential move to Las Vegas.

Spanos has to decide whether to exercise an option provided by his

fellow NFL owners last year to become the second team in the Los Angeles region

along with the Rams. The Rams and the Chargers would share a stadium being

built for the Rams in Inglewood, a city abutting Los Angeles.

He could, however, be given extra time to work on a San Diego solution

with city and county officials or be provided with extra money that would

reduce the public’s share of the cost of construction of a new stadium to a

level San Diego voters would consider palatable.

He might also have more time if the Raiders’ Las Vegas bid is approved,

which would remove any threat that they would go to the Los Angeles area

themselves. Numerous news reports over the past year or so have indicated that

some NFL team owners are reluctant to abandon the San Diego market.

The movement in the Chargers’ long-running search for a new playing

facility comes two months after the defeat of Measure C, which would have

raised hotel room taxes to provide the public portion of the cost of building a

downtown stadium.

Because of the tax increase, the ballot measure required two-thirds

approval to pass, but it failed to even get a simple majority.

The challenge for Spanos and local political leaders who want to keep

the Chargers in town is to formulate a funding plan that doesn’t involve tax

increases so a future vote would require only a simple majority, and to keep

the public contribution at a moderate level that would be supported by at least

half of the voters.

Another public vote on a San Diego stadium plan could take place next

year, if incorporated into a scheduled election.

ESPN reporter Jim Trotter said Tuesday via Twitter that a “Hail Mary is

developing to keep the Chargers in SD at least two more years” and that the

San Diego situation is believed to be “salvageable” by the league while

Oakland’s is not.

CW6 News reached out to Special Advisor to Dean Spanos, Attorney Mark Fabiani for a statement,

and we were told the Chargers do not have a statement tonight.

