For every Shamrock Shake sold McDonald’s will donate $0.25 to the Ronald McDonald House

From March 11–17, San Diego County McDonald’s restaurants will donate $0.25 to San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House for every Shamrock Chocolate Madness item sold.

Customers can also add a $1 donation to any McDonald’s transaction through March 24. The event supports McDonald’s charity of choice, Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego, which provides a “home away from home” for families with a critically ill or injured child in a local hospital.

This year, in addition to the classic Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s added four new mint chocolate beverages to the menu. The new items are the Chocolate Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, Shamrock Hot Chocolate and Shamrock Mocha – and they are all a part of this fundraiser.