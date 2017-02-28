Everything you need to know about this year’s Mardi Gras Parade & Celebration

Tuesday, February 28th 2017 | 5PM - Midnight | Gaslamp Quarter

WHAT:

One of the top Mardi Gras celebrations in the country, the Gaslamp Quarter Mardi Gras Celebration and Parade is returning to San Diego on FAT TUESDAY, February 28th from 5:00 PM to midnight. This world famous parade and block party will take over eight blocks with FOUR incredible art car stages of roaring music, stunning visual displays, the legendary Gaslamp Mardi Gras Masqurade Parade, and more unique offerings than ever before.

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 28th – 5:00 PM to Midnight

WHERE:

The main gates will be located on 4th Avenue and E Street

THE PARADE:

What would Mardi Gras be without the Masqurade Parade? The legendary Masqurade Parade will travel down Fifth Avenue, lead by our celebrity Grand Marshall at 9 PM. Revel in an eruption of sound and visual splendor of over 50 OVER-THE-TOP entries including music groups, roving performers, specialty acts, Mardi Gras krewes and more. Larger-Than-Life floats will fill the streets as crowds roar for beads, beads, beads!

HOW MUCH:

GA

$35 for General Admission through February 26th

$40 for General Admission through February 28th

VIP

$85 for VIP through February 22nd

$90 for VIP through February 27th

$95 for VIP through February 28th

WEB:

sdmardigras.com

ATTENDANCE: 40,000 revelers

WHY: To celebrate “Fat Tuesday” and raise proceeds for the Gaslamp Quarter Association

ENTERTAINMENT:

KING CLUB- UNICORN MAIN STAGE

*HEADLINER JUST ANNOUNCED: Warren G performing “Regulate” and other hits!* Diamond Pistols, Contrvbvnd, DJ Diva Danielle, Hotfire, BAKES, Boys Don’t Disco, DJ IDEAL, CIRESS, and DJ Byrd.

KREWE DU VIEUX- FLAMINGO STAGE

Featuring 90’s Electo-Mashup sets from Hickies and Dry Humps, Eric Medina, and Baile do Victinho.

CANAL STREET- SCARAB STAGE

This open format stage will feature DJ YODAH, Christopher London, DJ Kurty, and Wolfgang Alexander.

VOODOO VIP – MTX STAGE

VIND3R, Carbon Street, John Joseph, BJ Byrd, Josh Taylor

SET UP TIME: February 28th, 2017

3:00 AM – Streets closing & rentals set-up

3:00 AM – Staging & Lighting load in

6:00 AM – 4:00 PM – General Production

6:00 AM – Art Car Stages Load In

5:00 PM – Celebration begins

ART CAR STAGES:

For most people, a stage is just a stage, and remains a standard set up with few expectations. Gaslamp Mardi Gras is looking to change the standard of this seemingly ordinary offering by bringing out epic, over the top vibrant art car stages for this year’s event. Imagine partying next to a two-story unicorn, a neon pink flamingo, or a giant scarab beetle housing a DJ in the air. Fat Tuesday is your chance! With surprises around every turn, you will not see another Mardi Gras quite like this one.