EXCLUSIVE: Astronaut Gene Cernan dead today at 82.

A conversation with the last man to ever walk on the moon...

by Gary Buzel

EXCLUSIVE: Astronaut Gene Cernan passed away today at 82. Starting out as a Navy fighter pilot later to head on NASA space missions Gemini 9, Apollo 10, and Apollo 17. Cernan was the last man to walk on the moon. A true American hero. Reporter Gary Buzel interviewed Cernan in March of 2015 at the San Diego Air and Space Museum and this is the entire interview from that day.