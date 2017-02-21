Fake bomb threat called in to La Jolla Jewish Community Center

SAN DIEGO — Another bomb threat was made to the Lawrence Family Community Center in La Jolla. This was the second one in three weeks and San Diego Police believe it’s part of a nationwide series.

The threat came in to the Lawrence JCC located on Executive Drive at 6 a.m.

Staff and other officials followed protocol and evacuated the building and then notified San Diego Police. Executive Director Michael Cohen issued a statement which read, “After a careful sweep of the building by the San Diego Police, our building reopened at 7 a.m.

This is the second straight day several Jewish community centers across the country have been targeted by what some are calling ‘phone terrorism.’ San Diego’s local Anti-Defamation League regional director, Tammy Gillies says, “The purpose of something like this is to instill fear.”

The ADL has been working with the FBI and law enforcement agencies to makes sure they practice safety protocols and remain prepared to respond to these types of events.