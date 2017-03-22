Fallbrook, Ivy Continuation high schools on lockdown for gun-related threat

FALLBROOK (CNS) – A report of a possible gun-related threat against Fallbrook and Ivy Continuation high schools prompted precautionary lockdowns today at the two neighboring campuses.

The security alerts at the northern San Diego County campuses went into effect in the late morning, according to school and sheriff’s officials.

Deputies were dispatched to check for any hazards at or around the campuses.

The lockdowns remained in effect as of early afternoon.

Details on the threat were not immediately available.