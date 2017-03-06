Fallen San Diego officer to be honored today

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer shot and killed in the line of duty last summer will be remembered in a very special way.

The post office branch on the corner of Kuhn and Miller Drive in the community of Eastlake, is being dedicated and named after officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman.

The 43 year old father of two was shot a number of times at point blank range and killed during a routine stop by a gang member in southeast San Diego.

The name of the veteran officer, who spent 16 years on the police force, will be placed on the building during a special ceremony this morning.

Congresswoman Susan Davis was instrumental in getting the building renamed.

In a statement she says “The memory of officer Jonathan De Guzman will live on. Generations will know the sacrifice he made and that he dedicated his life to protecting and serving the San Diego community.”