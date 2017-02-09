Family Awarded $10.7M After Teen Dies From Semi-Truck Crash

A civil lawsuit in San Diego comes to an end after nearly three years.

The family of a 15-year-old girl struck and killed by a semi-truck was awarded $10,750,000 in a civil lawsuit. Investigators said Noemi Mendez was killed after she stepped into the path of an oncoming semi-truck on Otay Mesa Rd. and La Media Rd on January 29, 2014. Police, at the time, said Noemi was using her cell phone and was distracted. But that’s something her family has denied ever since. Her brother witnessed the crash and he said he and his sister entered the intersection after seeing their light turn green. The jury decided the police at the scene wrongfully named Noemi at fault.

The family’s attorney, Mike Kazerouni of Kazerouni Law Group says while the verdict will never bring Noemi back, at least it provides some assistance and relief for the Mendez family who has struggled with grief, trauma, and litigation for nearly 3 years. They are grateful the jury attributed zero contributory negligence on Noemi’s behalf.