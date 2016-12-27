Fans get in the spirit at Holiday Bowl Parade

by Natasha Sweatte

It’s one of the biggest games in college football happening right here in America’s Finest City.

The Washington State Cougars are going head to head against the Minnesota Gophers in the Holiday Bowl Tuesday.

The excitement for fans didn’t begin at the 4p.m. kickoff, but rather, at the morning Holiday Bowl Parade.

Thousands lined Harbor Drive as they took in the sights and enjoying one of the biggest balloon parades in the country.

“This is a surfer vehicle,” explain Josh G. as he pointed to his California beach-themed float for the parade.

It’s Josh’s very first Holiday Bowl Parade.

He’s hoping to give Minnesota and Washington State visitors a little taste of the Golden State.

“It’s just to show some California history; this is traditional, you see this in the movies a lot,” said Josh.

As a huge football fan, he couldn’t be more excited.

“Especially college football; there’s so much energy and is just so fun to watch,” Josh smiled.

He’s not the only fan enjoying what San Diego has to offer.

“This is great weather, blue sky; I love it,” said Dawn Dahlberg.

Fresh off the plane from Minnesota, Dahlberg and her husband say they can’t wait to cheer for the Gophers.

“I’ve been married 42 years and I learned way back then that if I wanted to have a happy marriage I’d better love sports,” Dahlberg laughed.

This year’s parade theme was: Honoring our First Responders.

Officer Jonathan DeGuzman was paid special tribute. He was shot and killed back in July while on duty.

“Anytime one of our officers becomes a victim of violence, it affects all of us,” said Officer John Bolduc, Chief of Harbor Police.

He said it’s a tremendous honor for first responders to be recognized.

“We realize it’s a dangerous job, but we’re all here to protect and serve; and sometimes that comes at a great cost,” Bolduc explained.

A Minnesota native, Bolduc said once he’s off duty, he’s going to be a fan.

“I’m going to wear my maroon and gold and I’m going to cheer for the Gophers,” Bolduc smiled.

“I’m not one to make predictions, just want a good game,” Dahlberg said

There was a little controversy surrounding this game last month. 10 Minnesota players were suspended for allegations involving a woman staff member. However, no charges were filed.

All Gopher fans we spoke to said they support their team.