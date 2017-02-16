Fatal accident on Mira Mesa Blvd leaving 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

The accident at the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Marbury Avenue was reported shortly after 6 a.m., San Diego police Officer Joshua Hodge said. The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The victims, a 59-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, were hit by an eastbound Honda sedan while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Marbury Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said. The 26-year-old man behind the wheel of the Honda remained at the scene.

The female victim died at the scene. Her name was not immediately available.

The second pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and a broken femur, Martinez said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Following the crash, authorities closed eastbound Mira Mesa Boulevard between Greenford Drive and Black Mountain Road, police said.