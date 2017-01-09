Fatal accident when a tree fell on a minivan in Fallbrook

by Kelsey Meksto

FALLBROOK (CNS) – An 84-year-old motorist was killed today when a large roadside tree toppled onto his minivan as he was driving on a rural North County road.

The roughly 80-foot-tall oak crashed down on the northbound 2007 Toyota Siena in the 2200 block of Willow Glen Road in Fallbrook shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

It was unclear if the tree fell due to weather conditions or for some other reason, Bettencourt said. Crews had to use chainsaws to cut it apart so it could be removed from the crumpled vehicle.

The road remained closed in the area as of midday.